Villamor sizzles, lifts D’Navigators

Dragged into a grueling five-set duel by a determined Chichi DHTSI Brotherhood side, D’Navigators Iloilo turned what seemed destined to be a nail-biting finish into a dominant final-set victory, securing a 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 15-6 win to kick off its campaign in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.

Kyle Villamor shone as the game’s best player, delivering 21 points, including 18 kills and three blocks to help D’Navigators draw the first blood in this prestigious men’s volleyball tournament.

Villamor credited the team’s communication for their ability to stage a comeback, especially in the decisive fifth set, where they pulled away after a struggling start to claim the win in commanding fashion.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect game. You can’t execute everything in a match exactly as you do in training. But with strong communication, we were able to adjust and get the win,” Villamor said in Filipino.

Despite being favored to breeze past the DHTSI squad, D’Navigators struggled early, dropping the opening set. However, they regained their composure with back-to-back dominant sets, taking a 2-1 lead.

Still, complacency crept in during the fourth set, allowing the Titans to force a decider.

The D’Navigators overcame early struggles in the fifth set to secure victory, using a pivotal 8-0 run, ignited by Steven Sta. Maria, to shift the momentum, allowing D’Navigators to cruise to the win.

Sta. Maria, along with Barbie San Andres, stepped up off the bench at crucial moments, helping D’Navigators turn the tide in their favor.

Trailing 2-4 in the deciding set, D’Navigators found their rhythm through Sta. Maria, who scored three points in the 8-0 surge that turned the deficit into a commanding 10-4 advantage.

Matt Miguel and Villamor exchanged blows before Villamor, Sta. Maria, Rash Nursiddik and Jerome Lopez teamed up to deliver a 4-1 closing run, sealing the match.

Villamor, taking over the starting opposite role left by Francis Saura, who transferred to Criss Cross before the season, delivered solid hits. Jayvee Sumagaysay contributed 13 points, while Madz Gampong and San Andres each tallied 12.

Nursiddik chipped in 10 points, while Sta. Maria, with his late-game heroics, finished with six markers.

Team captain Kim Dayandante, subbed out for Lopez heading into the fifth set, dished out 16 excellent sets and added four points. Rick Adao also stood out with 10 excellent receptions and six digs.

D’Navigators will aim to build on their momentum as they face the DN Steel-FEU squad on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the same venue.