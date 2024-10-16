Thrills, Chills and Deals

Halloween Fright Fest

Celebrate Halloween with the whole family at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s annual kiddie Halloween party, “Halloween Fright Fest,” on 27 October, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the third-floor Ballroom. For just P1,599, both kids and adults can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of games, a magic and ventriloquist show, a bubble performance and a thrilling trip through the House of Terror. The event includes a buffet of themed snacks, a costume parade and lots of souvenirs like photos, cookies and loot bags.

Make it a staycation at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel with special rates from 25 October to 3 November. Plus, families staying on 26 and 27 October get discounted Halloween Fright Fest tickets and a snack bucket for kids at check-in. With shopping, dining and entertainment at Eastwood Mall just steps away, it’s the perfect mini getaway,

For inquiries, call 8570-7777 or 0917-5316867 or visit www.eastwoodrichmondehotel.com.ph.