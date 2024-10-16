Thrills, Chills and Deals

Halloween Fright Fest
Celebrate Halloween with the whole family at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s annual kiddie Halloween party, “Halloween Fright Fest,” on 27 October, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the third-floor Ballroom. For just P1,599, both kids and adults can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of games, a magic and ventriloquist show, a bubble performance and a thrilling trip through the House of Terror. The event includes a buffet of themed snacks, a costume parade and lots of souvenirs like photos, cookies and loot bags.
Make it a staycation at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel with special rates from 25 October to 3 November. Plus, families staying on 26 and 27 October get discounted Halloween Fright Fest tickets and a snack bucket for kids at check-in. With shopping, dining and entertainment at Eastwood Mall just steps away, it’s the perfect mini getaway,
For inquiries, call 8570-7777 or 0917-5316867 or visit www.eastwoodrichmondehotel.com.ph.
KFC Smoky BBQ is back!
KFC’s Smoky BBQ Zinger Steak is back, along with Smoky BBQ Zinger and Smoky BBQ Sloppy Shots. Enjoy this Smoky BBQ Fest for a limited time only. Whether you’re snacking on Sloppy Shots, having lunch with Zinger Steak, or getting a Zinger to go, there’s something for everyone. Order now at any KFC store -- dine-in, take-out or drive-thru -- or enjoy it at home or the office by using the KFC App or visiting www.kfc.com.ph for delivery.
Limited-edition Oreo-Coca Cola cookies
OREO Philippines recently launched the limited-edition OREO Coca-Cola cookies, now available in major supermarkets and select retailers nationwide. This collaboration between OREO and Coca-Cola aims to celebrate friendship with a delicious twist. Under the “Besties for a Limited Time” campaign, these cookies blend the delicious taste of OREO with Coca-Cola’s signature flavor infused into the filling.
Each cookie features two classic chocolate cookies adorned with unique Coca-Cola designs and smooth white crème sprinkled with red edible glitter, creating a delightful taste experience.The OREO Coca-Cola cookies offer a fun way to share moments with friends, whether rekindling old friendships or forging new ones. They are available in two packs: a multipack priced at P89 (SRP) and a full slug pack at P53 (SRP).
To enhance the experience, OREO will host engaging activities for besties both online and offline. Follow OREO on Facebook for updates. Exclusive OREO Coca-Cola merchandise, including Bestie Shirts, Tote Bags, Hats and Stickers, will also be available at select retailers.
These limited-edition cookies are only available for a short time, so be sure to “taste it while it lasts.” OREO and Coca-Cola are excited to celebrate the joy of friendship through this unique treat. Grab your besties and enjoy the delightful fusion of OREO and Coca-Cola today.
New fruity lemonades in ‘Toy Story’ packs
Tang introduces two limited-edition flavors that give a fresh twist on classic lemonade. The new Strawberry Lemonade and Mixed Berries Lemonade combine the zesty taste of lemons with the sweetness of strawberries and berries, offering a perfect balance of sweet and sour in every sip.
Available for a limited time only, both Tang Strawberry Lemonade and Tang Mixed Berries Lemonade come in cute and colorful Toy Story-themed packaging, featuring characters from Disney and Pixar feature film. Tang Strawberry Lemonade features fan-favorite Jessie the Cowgirl, while Tang Mixed Berries Lemonade has the adorable multi-eyed Alien -- making these new exciting flavors more fun to drink for kids and even the kids at heart.