Tacloban Yolanda villages to undergo rehab

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is set to rehabilitate all 17 Yolanda permanent housing villages in this city.

DHSUD Region VIII Director Michael Victor Tezon said the agency signed a memorandum of agreement with the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the city government to begin rehabilitation efforts in the housing subdivisions affected by Typhoon Yolanda.

Tezon explained that the city government submitted rehabilitation proposals identified by the 17 homeowners’ associations (HOA) formed by the NHA in the resettlement communities. The projects range from the construction and declogging of drainage systems, road repairs, and the rehabilitation of defective housing units.

“Each of the 17 HOAs submitted a rehabilitation proposal based on the needs of their respective community,” Tezon said.

He noted that while the DHSUD has allocated funds for the rehabilitation, the actual budget remains to be finalized since new issues, particularly those exposed during the rainy season, continue to arise.

“The Tacloban city government is still in the process of choosing the contractors that will undertake the construction,” Tezon said. “Once the plan starts, the construction will be on full swing until the projects are completed."