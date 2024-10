To kick off the Christmas holiday at the mall, Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls, led the giant Christmas tree lighting at SM North Edsa in Quezon City, alongside AVP for SM Supermalls, Hanna Carinna Sy, and Quezon City's First District Representative, Juan Carlos 'Arjo' Atayde, on Wednesday, 16 October 2024. ANALY LABOR











Copied