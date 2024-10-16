Screen shock

Delta Air Lines has imposed stricter “appearance requirements” for future hires.

One of the new rules that potential flight attendants need to comply with during the interview process, training and throughout their employment is that they need to be wearing proper underwear.

The rule seems to suggest that there were job applicants with noticeably improper underwear, except that the memo does not want the “proper undergarments to be visible,” according to New York Post.

At another airline, improper undergarments was less of a concern than what passengers watched midflight. On the Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last week, passengers were unable to select movies individually from their seat TVs due to a technical issue with the inflight entertainment system, CNN reports.

“Our crew members had a limited list of movies that they were able to play across all screens on the aircraft and based on the request from a number of passengers, a particular movie was selected for the entire flight,” CNN quoted a statement from Qantas airline.

Based on the photos of the inflight screens taken by some passengers and posted on social media, the sexual drama “Daddio” was shown, including a brief graphic nudity, according to CNN.

Some passengers who did not want to watch the movie complained and asked the crew to change it. After one hour of trying to put on another movie, however, the crew decided to switch to a children’s film.

“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the experience,” said a Qantas spokesperson, according to CNN.