Ryukyu hands Meralco first loss

Meralco’s comeback bid fell short against the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 74-77, resulting in their first loss in the East Asia Super League (EASL) at the Okinawa Arena in Japan Wednesday evening.

Allen Durham’s homecoming to the Okinawa Arena did not end well after his former teammate Victor Law denied him of a game-tying triple as the clock expired.

Law posted a double-double game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, to go with five assists, and three blocks, including the game-saving denial on former teammate Durham, helping Ryukyu secure its first win in the EASL.

Jack Cooley also scored 18 points for the Kings, as they now hold a 1-0 win-loss record in Group B.

DJ Kennedy had a career-high 30 points with the Bolts and had 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Meralco will try to bounce back on 13 November when it goes up against Busan KCC Egis at the Philsports Arena.