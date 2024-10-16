Prime Infra, Manila Water hand deep well over to IP community

Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga and the corporate social arms of Prime Infra and Manila Water turned over a new deep well facility to Katutubo Village, an Aeta community in Barangay Planas, Porac. The facility will provide locals with long-term access to clean water, improving health and sanitation in the area.

A total of 257 households in Katutubo Village and surrounding communities of Barangay Planas will benefit from the project.

The handover ceremony was attended by about 50 members of the Aeta community as well as Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga General Manager Jake Lachica, Prime Infra Foundation Executive Director Dave Jesus Devilles, Manila Water Foundation Executive Director Reginald Andal, and Barangay Planas Chairman Alfer Nacu.

During the program, Lachica highlighted the role of clean water and how the facility can foster better health for the community.

“Ang malinis na tubig ay buhay at sa tulong ng bagong pasilidad na ito, maiiwasan natin magkaroon ng sakit na dala ng maruming tubig,” he said.

Andal underscored that the collaborative efforts of the Razon Group made it possible to achieve the milestone project.

“Bilang bahagi ng Razon Group, ito ay higit na patunay na marami kaming magagawa at malaki ang aming magagawa kapag kami ay sama-sama…Mas higit kaming makapagbigay ng mga proyekto na masasabi nating may impact talaga sa buhay ng mga tao,” Andal said.

As part of the ceremony, a manual and tool box were also handed over to the barangay local government unit (BLGU) and the WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) team to support the operations and maintenance of the facility.

The WASH team, which includes members from the Katutubo Village, received training on how to operate the facility, while the BLGU will provide support in monitoring the maintenance activities of the WASH team.

Jonalyn Abuque, a resident of Katutubo Village and a member of the WASH team, expressed her joy and gratitude for the new facility, which will significantly enhance the quality of life for the IP community she represents.

“Bilang magulang, sobrang saya ko po na nabigyan kami ng ganitong kalaking tulong. Hindi na po mararanasan ng mga anak ko pumunta pa sa ilog para maligo, iigib lang po ako dito at siguradong malinis ang tubig,” she said.