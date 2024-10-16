Porac mayor faces graft charges anew

The Presidential Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) filed a graft complaint Wednesday against suspended Porac, Pampanga Mayor Jaime Capil and other local officials before the Department of Justice (DoJ) in connection with the illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) firm Lucky South 99.

Other respondents include Porac Business Permit and Licensing Office head Emerald Salonga Vital, Municipal Vice Mayor Francis Tamayo and seven Sangguniang Bayan members.

Assistant Prosecutor JT Leonardo Santos said the DoJ found that Lucky South was able to obtain a business permit despite having problems with their application documents. Portions of the application forms were blank.

Capil and Tamayo approved the business permit even though Lucky South was not qualified, Santos said. He also accused the Sangguniang Bayan members and Tamayo of “neglect of duty.”

The PAOCC and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group PNP-CIDG filed the complaint. A witness testified before prosecutors and said they had seen the respondents going to Porac to visit Lucky South, but not on a regular basis.

Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking prosecutor Sonny Ocampo said more cases could follow as they are still gathering evidence.