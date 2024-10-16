Phl leads global effort for justice for women

The Department of Justice (DoJ) reaffirmed its commitment to deliver “Justice for All” by leading a constructive dialogue in Vienna, Austria, focused on empowering women persons deprived of liberty (PDL) and advancing significant reforms in the Philippines’ criminal justice system.

Justice Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez, serving as the alternate representative for the Philippine delegation, emphasized the country’s dedication to safeguarding and empowering women, especially those in correctional facilities.

Gutierrez addressed members of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), alongside prominent advocates for women’s empowerment in the Philippines, including Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh and Evangelina Lourdes A. Bernas, the Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in Vienna. She also engaged with leaders of various international organizations.

The event, titled “EmpowerHer: Spotlight on a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Women’s Empowerment in Criminal Justice and Terrorism Prevention,” showcased the DoJ’s significant reforms aimed at promoting the rights of women PDLs and highlighted their essential role in strengthening the Philippine criminal justice system.

For his part, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla took the chance to personally thank the UNODC and the Austrian government for giving the Philippines a platform to engage global leaders in advancing the rights of women.

“The role of women empowerment in the administration of justice is essential for building a more equitable and harmonious society. The DoJ vows to continue its relentless efforts to provide women equal access to legal resources, fair representation and equal protection under the law to ensure that their voices are heard in the interest of justice and fair play,” Remulla said.

Notable correctional reforms in the Philippines highlighted during the event were the rising recruitment of female jail personnel almost matching the numbers of their male counterparts; jail decongestion; the Katarungan Caravan which brings essential legal services to the people for free, and more.

Gutierrez unveiled the significant reforms implemented by the DoJ to promote gender equality and address gender issues through the Gender and Development (GAD) program.

To name a few GAD-pioneered initiatives, the DoJ presented its various GAD capacity building and training programs, its implementation of policies affecting vulnerable groups across the country, and the promotion of GAD awareness through campaign dissemination activities such as the “Justice in Action” information campaign and program.

“Let us envision a world where the voices of women in the criminal justice system resonate with strength and purpose. Picture a future where every woman, irrespective of her past, has the opportunity to reclaim her dignity, heal and thrive,” Gutierrez stressed.