The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) delivered 3,000 food packs to residents of Ilocos Norte affected by Typhoon Julian on Friday, 4 October 2024. The PCSO Corporate Planning Department facilitated the turnover of the food packs to the offices of Governor Mathew Manotoc and Congressman Sandro Marcos, with assistance from the PCSO Ilocos Branch Office. This initiative is part of PCSO’s efforts to provide relief to disaster-stricken areas.