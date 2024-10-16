Palace backs reopening of EJK probe

Malacañang announced on Wednesday its support for the Philippine National Police’s decision to reopen the investigations into the high-profile killings associated with former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

“The reopening of the investigations into the killings related to the drug war should indicate that the Marcos administration places the highest importance on the fair dispensation of justice and on the universal observance of the rule of law in the country,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a text message.

On Tuesday, the PNP announced its decision to reopen its investigations into several cold cases involving slain local officials, including that of Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili who was assassinated in 2018.

This follows the recent testimony at the House of Representatives of retired police colonel Royina Garma who linked police officers to extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is retrieving the records of cold cases, including the shooting of Halili during a flag ceremony in front of the Tanauan City Hall.

Following PNP protocol, the CIDG investigates unsolved cases of over six months.

Fajardo emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, noting that Garma’s allegation about a Maj. Kenneth Albotra, who supposedly boasted about killing Halili, was made under oath during a House Quad Committee hearing. Albotra has denied the allegation.

The CIDG is also reviewing other high-profile killings of elected officials during the drug war.

Fajardo said due process must be followed and further evidence is needed to substantiate Garma’s claims.

“It’s too premature to pinpoint anyone based solely on Garma’s testimony,” said Fajardo, stressing that the CIDG must be allowed to conduct a thorough investigation.

Among the cases to be revisited is the 2016 killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa who was shot multiple times while allegedly resisting arrest in his prison cell at the Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail.

Another case is that of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, who was killed during a police raid in 2017 along with his wife and two siblings. Another brother, former councilor and board member Ricardo Parojinog, was later murdered inside a detention facility.

Other killings include that of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary and former PNP general Wesley Barayuga and three Chinese drug lords imprisoned at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in 2020 and 2016, respectively.

Senate to invite Duterte

Meanwhile, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he will open an investigation into the war on drugs during the Senate break, confident that former President Rodrigo Duterte will attend as a resource person.

“Not yet, but there’s a strong possibility that he will attend if we invite him. He seems more comfortable here in the Senate than in the Lower House,” said Dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

Dela Rosa’s remarks came after his ally, Senator Bong Go, announced his willingness to file a resolution to parallel the ongoing House Quad Committee investigation into the drug war.

“That’s definite during the break. Let’s proceed on our own for now while Senator Bong Go’s [resolution] hasn’t been referred to me yet,” said Dela Rosa, who was the first chief of the Philippine National Police under the Duterte administration.

“We will call on him (Duterte) and other Cabinet members from back then who could serve as resource persons,” he added.

Dela Rosa, however, said he has yet to inform Duterte about his intention, but is confident of his attendance.

“I think he will attend if I invite him,” he said.