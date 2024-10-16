No illegal orders during DU30 narc war — Go

Emphasizing consistent public clamor in upholding public order in Philippine society, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go defended the Duterte administration’s firm stance against drugs and criminality, asserting that no illegal orders were given, and no reward system existed for police operations.

Speaking in a radio interview Tuesday, Go addressed allegations of sanctioned killings and reward systems related to the fight against illegal drugs, dismissing them as baseless and grounded in hearsay.

Go pointed out how Duterte’s war on drugs brought significant benefits to ordinary citizens with its strong stance against crimes. He however clarified that Duterte’s orders were all within the bounds of the law.

He recalled the fears of drug pushers and users under Duterte’s term, noting that their days of terrorizing communities were being put to an end.

Go further emphasized how Duterte’s relentless campaign against illegal drugs gave overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) peace of mind, knowing that their loved ones back home could walk the streets more safely. The senator stressed that the eradication of illegal drugs is crucial in improving the quality of life for everyday citizens.

He also pointed out that this was one of the main reasons why Duterte maintained high public approval ratings throughout his presidency.

Statistics from the Department of the Interior and Local Government show that crime rates in the Philippines dropped by a staggering 73.76 percent during the first five years of Duterte’s term.

In asurvey, Duterte held a 67.2 percent approval rating and a 61.2 percent trust rating, showing an upward trend from the previous year. An SWS survey conducted in June 2022 found that 88 percent of Filipinos expressed satisfaction with his leadership, an uncommon feat for a president at the end of their term.

Go reiterated his willingness to support any investigation into Duterte’s war on drugs, should it be necessary to show the people the truth behind the drug war and the benefits resulting from it.