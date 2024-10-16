New roadmap aims for 456K rooms by 2028

“We must set our targets high and pursue ambitious goals for it. It is projected that by 2028, there will be a demand of over 456,000 room keys. We have some catching up to do, and I’m very glad that with the aggressive investments of our hotel owners, as well as our partners in the tourism industry, we are well on our way to meeting that demand,” the DoT chief said.

PHISAP is built on six strategic pillars, known as the 6Ts of its transformation agenda: Target, Time, Tourist Route, Trust, Technology and Talent.

The accommodations sector employed 1.45 million people in 2023.

Frasco acknowledged the accommodations sector’s significant contributions to the tourism industry in 2023, highlighting its 16.2-percent share of the P2.09-trillion tourism direct gross value-added and its 23.3-percent share of the 6.21 million jobs in tourism.

She said the sector also attracted over 51.4 percent of the P508.8 billion in tourism investments, demonstrating its critical role in the country’s economic recovery.

PHISAP also recognizes physical and digital connectivity as essential to creating seamless, safe, and enjoyable Philippine tourism experiences.