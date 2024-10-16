New roadmap aims for 456K rooms by 2028

A roadmap for the hotel industry was launched by a group of hotel operators and the Department of Tourism, gunning to meet the projected demand of 456,000 room keys by 2028.
The roadmap, dubbed the Philippine Hotel Industry Strategic Action Plan (PHISAP) 2023-2028, is designed to enhance the competitiveness, sustained development, and expansion of the Philippine hotel sector. It was launched at the Westin Manila on Wednesday.
Tourism Secretary Maria Christina Frasco highlighted the landmark plan’s pivotal role in the future of the Philippine tourism industry, noting that PHISAP was formulated through a collaborative process involving not only the DoT and the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) but also a wide range of stakeholders, including government agencies, hotel operators, industry associations and other tourism key players.
“We must set our targets high and pursue ambitious goals for it. It is projected that by 2028, there will be a demand of over 456,000 room keys. We have some catching up to do, and I’m very glad that with the aggressive investments of our hotel owners, as well as our partners in the tourism industry, we are well on our way to meeting that demand,” the DoT chief said.
PHISAP is built on six strategic pillars, known as the 6Ts of its transformation agenda: Target, Time, Tourist Route, Trust, Technology and Talent.
The accommodations sector employed 1.45 million people in 2023.
Frasco acknowledged the accommodations sector’s significant contributions to the tourism industry in 2023, highlighting its 16.2-percent share of the P2.09-trillion tourism direct gross value-added and its 23.3-percent share of the 6.21 million jobs in tourism.
She said the sector also attracted over 51.4 percent of the P508.8 billion in tourism investments, demonstrating its critical role in the country’s economic recovery.
PHISAP also recognizes physical and digital connectivity as essential to creating seamless, safe, and enjoyable Philippine tourism experiences.
“We need to prioritize transport networks that allow visitors to easily reach even our most remote destinations while enhancing digital platforms that cater to the modern traveler’s need for information and convenience,” Frasco explained.
PHOA-Technical Working Group on PHISAP Chairman Francis Gotianun highlighted the importance of the collaboration between the DoT and PHOA: “PHISAP marks a significant milestone as we work together to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of our hotel sector. We are truly honored to have contributed to a plan that addresses both the challenges we face today and the vast opportunities available within the tourism landscape.”
PHOA president Arthur Lopez echoed this sentiment, saying the plan reflects years of collaboration between the DoT and PHOA aimed at addressing the industry’s long-term challenges and opportunities.