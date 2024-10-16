New NAIA operator under fire for exorbitant fee increases

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the airport's new operator, is under fire for a string of sharp increases in parking and other fees at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The NNIC’s implementation of a new meet-and-assist service fee structure has particularly drawn the ire of users and passengers alike.

The price per passenger has increased dramatically from P800 to an astounding P8,000.

NNIC has added three new service alternatives that have further stoked public concern. Their rates start at P50,000 for a maximum of nine passengers, P100,000 for 10 to a maximum of 20 passengers, and go up to P140,000 for 21 to a maximum of 30 passengers.

Before, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) only charged for VIP accommodation with the use of VIP Lounge for about P4,032 with a maximum of 10 passengers and an additional P201.60 per passenger if they exceeded the allowable numbers of guests.

Following the official handover of NAIA management and operations to the NNIC on 14 September, the firm made multiple adjustments that raised serious concerns regarding its goals as well as its capability to continue providing affordable travel to all Filipinos.

Critics claim that the increases are unreasonable and exorbitant, making travel unaffordable for many Filipinos. Even though the NNIC defended the charge, it increased as essential for facility improvements and discouraging non-passengers from using prolonged parking. Particularly upsetting to both passengers and users is the NNIC's implementation of a new meet-and-assist service fee structure.

Now, NNIC is under pressure from passengers and industry stakeholders to be more open and accountable about how funds are used and how they affect the overall passenger experience.

The general public is requesting answers to concerns regarding how the higher fees will be utilized to enhance services and facilities, what safeguards are in place to guarantee that the rates are fair and reasonable, and how a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of the fee increases is being conducted.

How NNIC handles these issues will have a significant impact on how the public views and trusts the company's NAIA management.

According to airport specialists, ignoring these issues could result in more criticism and damage public trust in the next airport operator.