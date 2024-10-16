More floating drugs found in Lubang Island

SUBIC, Zambales — More floating drugs were found in Lubang Island as three fishermen surrendered the contrabands found while fishing in the area.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Zambales, three fishermen from Barangay Matain of this town found one kilogram of illegal drugs while on a fishing expedition.

The illegal drugs found have a street value of P6,800,000 and were turned over to the PDEA Zambales on Tuesday evening.

The PDEA cited that the surrendered illegal drugs were included in the recovered floating shabu spotted last 14 October near Lubang Island.

“The fishermen admitted that despite initial hesitation, they ultimately chose to report and surrender the illegal substances,” the PDEA stated.

The illegal drugs will be sent to the PDEA Regional Office 3 laboratory for analysis.

These will be subsequently transferred to PDEA National Headquarters for additional profiling.

The PDEA lauded the vigilance and honesty of the fishermen in preventing illegal drugs from proliferating in the country.