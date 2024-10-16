Milka promises to power Solar Spikers

Capital1 is leaving no stone unturned in building a competitive roster for the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) wars set to explode with the extended All-Filipino Conference in November.

Milka Romero, co-team owner of the Solar Spikers with sister Mandy, hinted at making a recruitment coup in their desire to give more established clubs a run for their money.

“The team has overachieved in the last PVL conference, but winning a championship is still our main goal, so we are doing everything possible so we can have the best players in our team,” said the charming daughter of outgoing 1Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero.

Capital1 could be considering joining the sweepstakes to land Eya Laure following reports of the prized winger leaving Chery Tiggo.

Although Milka did not elaborate about the team’s offseason plans, some PVL stars have expressed interest joining the Solar Spikers.

“We are actually excited about that. So, watch out,” added Milka, a former member of the Ateneo football team who will be as busy as a bee in the coming months in preparation for next year’s midterm elections being the No. 1 nominee of her father’s partylist in Congress.

Capital1 reached the quarterfinals of the Reinforced Conference in only its second tournament, behind Russian import Marina Tushova, who set the league record for the highest point output in a single game with 50.

But with an all-local tournament that will run for almost six months coming up, signing Laure is a logical move to add firepower and experience to its arsenal.

Landing Laure would involve a possible buyout of her current contract. Other teams are also pursuing the University of Santo Tomas product.

A source privy to the situation told Daily Tribune that the league has yet to fully implement its guidelines regarding free agency and the concept of buyout will be an internal transaction between teams and players.

Laure, member of Alas Pilipinas, is a decorated spiker winning last year’s second AFC and helped the Crossovers advance to consecutive all-local tournament semifinals.

The 25-year-old hitter, who can play both open and opposite with a background in setting, sat out the 2023-2024 Reinforced and Invitational Conferences due to her national team stint.

Aside from Eya, her sister EJ as well as libero Buding Duremdes are also on their way out of Chery Tiggo.