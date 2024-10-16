Meralco customers to benefit from lower electricity rates this October

Zaldarriaga explained that the lower rates this month was primarily due to lower generation charge, which in turn was driven by lower costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

WESM charges went down following last month’s conclusion of the collection of deferred May 2024 costs ordered by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). The improved supply situation in the Luzon grid also contributed to the decrease in WESM charges.

Zaldarriaga further said that the significant decrease in WESM charges more than offset increases in charges from First Gas plants Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo following the ERC’s approval of higher pass-through Malampaya fuel prices starting this October 2024 under their new Gas Sale and Purchase Agreements (GSPAs) with the Malampaya consortium. The ERC also allowed the amortization of cost differentials between the old and new GSPAs covering the January 2024 to August 2024 supply months for over 12 months.

The transmission charge this month also went down by P0.0383 per kWh due to lower ancillary service charges. Taxes and other charges similarly decreased by P0.0145 per kWh.

Pass-through charges for generation and transmission are paid to the power suppliers and the grid operator, respectively, while taxes, universal charges, and Feed-in Tariff Allowance (FIT-All) are all remitted to the government.

Zaldarriaga reiterated that Meralco’s distribution charge, on the other hand, has not moved since the P0.0360 per kWh reduction for a typical residential customer in August 2022.