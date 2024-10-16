Media’s role in disaster plans

The media’s crucial role in disaster awareness and prevention was tackled on the third day of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction on Wednesday.

Representatives from across the region gathered to discuss the importance of effective communication, particularly through media channels, in preparing communities for disasters.

The session underscored the need for collaboration among governments, local communities, and media to ensure that timely and accurate information reaches the most vulnerable.

The Philippines, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, along with frequent earthquakes. This geographic reality was further complicated during the global pandemic in 2020, when social media emerged as the primary platform for news and updates.

The reliance on digital platforms for real-time information during crises has highlighted the evolving landscape of risk communication.

Challenges in communication

Hisan Hassan, chief executive of the National Disaster Management Authority for the Maldives, spoke to the challenges faced in disaster management, particularly the difficulty of communicating effectively between the nation’s numerous islands during emergencies.

With over 1,000 islands scattered across the Indian Ocean, geographic isolation complicates the delivery of urgent warnings and the coordination of response efforts.

To address these challenges, strategic frameworks have been developed to monitor various hazards, particularly tsunamis, to which the Maldives is highly vulnerable.

This ongoing analysis not only provides a comprehensive overview of environmental changes but also assesses the overall preparedness of the Maldivian population.

The data gathered has been instrumental in guiding disaster management policies, enabling communities to better equip themselves for future risks and fostering a culture of resilience

Innovative approaches

In the Philippines, Alfred Mark Rosete of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Early Warning System Program, discussed a disaster risk management model implemented in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and private organizations.

The initiative aims to deliver timely and accurate warnings to residents in hazard-prone areas, crucial for saving lives during typhoons and floods.

Advanced technology enables quick reports by weather stations and real-time updates from flood monitoring systems, significantly enhancing disaster preparedness and response efficiency.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, countries like Cambodia and Nepal are adopting similar approaches, recognizing the importance of swift information dissemination to reduce disaster risks.

Cambodia emphasizes inclusivity in using social media for disaster communication, ensuring that all age groups, especially the elderly, receive vital information.