MAY THE BEST WOMAN WIN: Leaders Chanelle, Daniella gear for ICTSI titular clash

Chanelle Avaricio lit up the course with a remarkable seven-under 63, matching Daniella Uy at the top of the leaderboard and setting the stage for an exciting finale at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge on Wednesday.

Avaricio, a seasoned competitor on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, started strong with four birdies in her opening holes at Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

She maintained her momentum on the back nine, adding three more birdies for a flawless 31-32 round, positioning herself for a shot at the P117,000 winner’s prize in the P1 million tournament sponsored by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

The closest behind them was four strokes away.

After a series of international competitions, Avaricio returned to local play, showing impressive form.

“I had no expectations,” Avaricio said.

“I just focused on getting into good positions and trusted my putting. My greens in regulation were solid, but my putting really clicked today,” she added. “I made several long putts for birdies, which fueled my momentum.”

Although she finished fifth at last week’s Iloilo Golf Challenge, she entered the Bacolod tournament with low expectations. Following a shaky first round of one-over 71, she found her rhythm in the second round, excelling particularly in her putting to finish with a 134 total heading into the final round.

But Avaricio’s path to victory won’t be easy, as Uy matched her brilliance with a stunning 65, including an eagle on the par-4 No. 7.

Faced with a decision between a 50- or 54-degree wedge for her 104-yard shot, Uy made a calculated choice that paid off when her ball rolled in for an eagle, boosting her score. She added birdies on Nos. 11, 15 and 17 for a 33-32 finish, also at six-under overall.

“My ball striking was more consistent today, and my second shots were straighter,” Uy said.

“I didn’t expect to be in contention for the title since I’m still refining my swing, but everything came together today — especially my driving and putting.”

As they head into the final round, both Avaricio and Uy are focused but calm about the upcoming showdown.

“I’ll do my best and stay in the moment,” Avaricio said.

“No expectations,” Uy echoed. “I’ll just play my game and enjoy myself.”

In the chase behind the leaders, Sarah Ababa, fresh off her victory at the Iloilo Golf Challenge, shot a solid 66 to climb into third place at 138, four strokes back.

Jiwon Lee, who led after the first round with a 68, fell back to a 71 for a total of 139. Chihiro Ikeda made strides with a 68, sharing fifth at 141 with Princess Superal and Velinda Castil, who both carded par-70s.

Kayla Nocum remained consistent with a second consecutive 72, tying for eighth at 144 alongside Apple Fudolin, who posted a 73.

Meanwhile, Gretchen Villacencio rebounded with a 66 but stood at 145, trailing the leaders. She was tied with Laurea Duque (69), Florence Bisea, and Pamela Mariano (both 72), and Marvi Monsalve, who struggled with a 73.