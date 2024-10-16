Marcos awards outstanding mining firms

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday handed out the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) to 13 companies recognized for their commitment to safe, environmentally responsible mining practices.

Marcos said the award honored those who enhance the community welfare through mining while prioritizing environmental sustainability for future generations.

The 13 mining and mineral processing firms were selected out of 35 nominated companies.

“These awardees have shown commendable support for our vision for the mining sector. You continue to invest in environmental technologies and adopt best practices that go even beyond compliance from pioneering reforestation efforts to utilizing more sustainable extraction techniques,” the President said.

“Your meaningful contributions to the host and neighboring communities through education, healthcare and livelihood programs are truly inspiring,” he added.

The companies are Cagdianao Mining Corporation, CTP Construction and Mining Corp., Eramen Minerals Inc., Hinatuan Mining Corp.-Tagana-an, FCF Minerals Corp., Zambales Diversified Metals Corp., Taganito Mining Corp., Republic Cement and Building Materials Inc.-Batangas, Republic Cement and Building Masterials Inc.-Teresa, Eagle Cement Corp., Helix Resources and Development Corp., Coral Bay Nickel Corp. and Philippine Mining Service Corp.-Alcoy Plant.

Marcos noted that the demand for critical minerals will surge as the world transitions to clean energy.

“In the emerging landscape, our country’s abundant resources places us in a prime position to lead the way,” he said.

“But to truly harness this potential, we must invest in the infrastructure and the technology required to process these minerals domestically,” he added.

Marcos called on the firms to adopt mining practices that prioritize the environment and to ensure that extraction processes are clean and efficient and restore the land that has been mined.

He also pushed for innovation through research into new methods of mineral processing that reduce waste and energy consumption.

Support for mining bill

Meanwhile, the President urged lawmakers and the agencies concerned to support the Rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime, legislation that he highlighted in his State of the Nation Address in 2023.

“This crucial bill is fundamental to creating a fair and equitable mining environment for everyone involved,” he said.

“It is equally vital for the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) to strengthen the regulatory capabilities for all mining operations to ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards,” he added.

The President said the administration aims to foster a deeper commitment to sustainability within industries, particularly mining, and to create a landscape where responsible companies are recognized for their leadership and innovation.