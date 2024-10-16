Marcos awards outstanding mining firms

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. presented the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) to more than ten companies that have practiced safe, environmentally sound, and responsible mining operations.

According to Marcos, this award is a tribute to individuals who uplift communities to mining while ensuring environmental sustainability for generations.

Established under Executive Order No. 399 series of 1997, the PMIEA recognizes outstanding performance and dedication of mineral exploration, mining, and mineral processing companies in managing safety, health, environmental, and social development initiatives.

Out of 35 companies, 13 mining and mineral processing companies were selected as recipients of the 2023 PMIEA.

“These Awardees have shown commendable support for our vision for the mining sector. You continue to invest in environmental technologies and adopt best practices that go even beyond compliance from pioneering reforestation efforts to utilizing more sustainable extraction techniques,” he said.

“Your meaningful contributions to the host and neighboring communities through education, healthcare, and livelihood programs are truly inspiring,” he added.

The companies who received the 2023 PMIEA are Cagdianao Mining Corporation, CTP Construction and Mining Corporation, Eramen Minerals, Inc., Hinatuan Mining Corporation, Tagana-an, FCF Minerals Corporation, Zambales Diversified Metals Corporation, Taganito Mining Corporation, Republic Cement & Building Materials, Inc., Batangas, Eagle Cement Corporation, Helix Resources and Development Corporation, Republic Cement & Building Masterials Inc., Teresa, Coral Bay Nickel Corporation, and Philippine Mining Service Corporation, Alcoy Plant.

Marcos noted that the demand for critical minerals will surge as the world transitions to clean energy.

“In the emerging landscape, our country’s abundant resources place us in a prime position to lead the way,” he said.

“But to truly harness this potential, we must invest in the infrastructure and the technology required to process these minerals domestically,” he added.

With this, Marcos called to adopt mining practices that prioritize the environment, ensure that extraction processes are clean and efficient, and restore the land that has been mined.

He also seeks to foster innovation through research into new methods of mineral processing that reduce waste and energy consumption.

Rallying support for Mining Fiscal Regime Bill

Marcos urged lawmakers and concerned agencies to support the rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime, a legislature he highlighted in his State of the Nation Address in 2023.

“This crucial bill is fundamental to creating a fair and equitable mining environment for everyone involved,” he said.

“It is equally vital for the DENR to strengthen regulatory capabilities for all mining operations to ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards,” he added.

The Chief Executive said his administration aims to foster a deeper commitment to sustainability within industries, particularly in mining, and to create a landscape where responsible companies are recognized for leadership and innovation.