‘Last Twilight’ dynamic duo dazzles Manila

The long-awaited return of Thai actors and stars of the BL series Last Twilight finally took place on 12 October at the UP Theater in Quezon City.

Despite the rain, Filo NomNoms (fans of JimmySea) showed up in full force to support Jimmy Jitaraphol Potiwihok and Sea Tawinan Anukoolpraser, who played the lead characters Mhok and Day.

Jimmy played Mhok, a mechanic and former convict, while Sea portrayed Day, a former national badminton player who became partially blind and had to abandon his dreams. After Mhok gets out of prison, he takes a job as Day’s caretaker.

The duo kicked off the night with the song “Better Days.”

“Hello, ako po si (I am) Jimmy. Namiss nyo ba ako? Kasi namiss ko rin kayo (Did you miss me? Because I missed you too),” Jimmy greeted the crowd, while Sea playfully added, “Nakikilala nyo ba ako? Omsim, ako po si Sea (Do you recognize me? By the way, I am Sea).”

Sea’s attempt at Tagalog wasn’t perfect, prompting Jimmy to teasingly say, “I’m Filipino,” because he spoke it better.

After greeting the fans, the two answered a few questions from the event host, Denise Laurel. When asked about their most memorable scenes from Last Twilight, Jimmy shared that his favorite scene was “on the mountain,” and added that his fans, the NomNoms, were unforgettable, saying, “Our family is getting bigger.”

Sea chimed in, saying, “Every moment I spend with Jimmy is special because he’s always there as a brother to support me.” He also expressed gratitude for the Last Twilight team and the fans.

When Laurel asked if they would change anything about the series, both actors got candid. Jimmy said, “I think I’m not going to change it anyway. It’s beautiful the way it is. Changing one thing would change everything else.” Sea agreed, adding, “Every scene is perfect now. It’s already wrapped up beautifully.”

Fans were treated to fun games like the Role Play Game and the Telepathy Game, where Jimmy and Sea recreated their iconic “one palm distance” gesture, a moment that Last Twilight fans know all too well.

Adding to the excitement, William Jakrapatr Kaewpanpong, the lead vocalist of LYKN and the singer of Last Twilight’s OST, made a special appearance.

The series recently bagged awards at the ContentAsia Awards, Maya TV Awards and Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Jimmy reflected on this success, saying, “I feel very fulfilled with this project because Last Twilight got awards, and it’s the first time we saw the video clips of our wins.”

Sea was moved by the fans’ support, vowing to give his best in future projects. “This project really touched my heart... I love you guys, and I promise I’ll do my best for all my upcoming projects.”