Japanese nabbed for physical abuse of Pinay live-in partner

A Japanese national was arrested after her live-in partner filed a complaint before the police for physical and emotional abuse.

The suspect, identified as alias Tamakura, 34 years old, was arrested by the police shortly after his live-in partner appeared at the Parañaque City Police Station Women's Desk around 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, claiming the suspect had threatened to kill her with a firearm.

Responding promptly to the grave allegations, personnel from the Parañaque Intelligence Section coordinated with the Sun Valley Police Substation, the SWAT team, and Brgy. Sun Valley social worker and proceeded to the suspect's residence, where he was identified by the victim.

The police confiscated several firearms from the suspect’s possession, including an Astra Unceta caliber 6.35 (.25) with serial number 3651B loaded with 7 live ammunition, an Ingram M11 caliber 9mm with serial number 246157, two extended magazines loaded with 13 live ammunition, and a 9mm caliber pistol without a serial number with one inserted magazine. When asked for the documentation of the firearms, the suspect presented none.

Complaints for grave threat, violation of RA 9262 (Anti-Violence against Women and Their Children Act of 2004), and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) were prepared against the arrested suspect to be filed before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang, District Director, applauded the swift action of Parañaque police and stated, "This successful arrest reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and maintaining peace in our communities. We will not tolerate any form of violence, especially against women, and we encourage victims to come forward and seek help. Our police force will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Parañaque City and beyond."