Imee hands-off on BBM-Sara feud

Senator Imee Marcos on Wednesday distanced herself from the falling out between her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Vice President Sara Duterte, whom she considers a close friend.

In a forum, the lady senator was asked about the budding conflict between the two highest government officials, who are both close to her.

“When you have two friends who don’t understand each other, would you add fuel to the fire? I don’t think so,” said the lady solon. “As a loyal sibling and a loyal friend, let’s not add to the issue. They’re more than capable of handling it themselves.”

To recall, the President on Friday did not hide his dismay over the Vice President’s denial of their friendship despite running together in the 2022 national elections under the “UniTeam” coalition.

“I don’t know anymore. I’m not quite sure I understand. I’m a little dismayed that she doesn’t think that we are friends,” the President told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Vientiane, Laos. “I always thought that we were. But maybe I was deceived.”

The President’s comment stemmed from the Vice President’s remarks last 18 September, where she also said that she would no longer be joining forces with the Marcoses in future elections.

“We are not friends, first of all. We only got to know each other because we were running mates. Even before we became running mates, we were not in communication. We only talked during the campaign and for work back then,” the Vice President said. “My real friend is Senator Imee Marcos. She has known me since 2012.”