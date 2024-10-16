Get ready to mash it up

In a world where taste reigns supreme and nutritional value is in high demand, US potatoes are stepping into the spotlight. These versatile tubers offer a craveable and affordable solution for meal planning, catering to the growing desire for diverse food combinations. Whether you’re whipping up comfort food or exploring global cuisines, potatoes are the perfect ingredient to elevate any dish.

“The humble potato is more than just a side dish; it’s a nutritional powerhouse,” said Reji Retugal, country representative of Potatoes USA.

Yes, with only 110 calories per 148-gram serving, US potatoes are fat-free, gluten-free and a good source of potassium and vitamin C. As we navigate busy lifestyles, finding healthy, energy-packed foods becomes paramount. Potatoes fit the bill perfectly, making them a staple in kitchens across the globe.

Since entering the market in 2008, US potatoes have proven to be remarkably versatile. “There are three types in the Philippine market for US potatoes -- frozen, fresh and dehydrated,” said Retugal. “Frozen potatoes are the most popular here. The Philippines is the largest market for frozen potatoes in Southeast Asia, and we consume frozen potatoes with gusto.”

Retugal noted that fresh US potatoes are available only during specific periods, usually in November, coinciding with the off-season for local produce. “We typically bring in fresh potatoes when there’s a shortage of local fresh produce, particularly during the rainy season,” she said.

US potatoes come in various types, including colored options like purple, red-fleshed and white potatoes. “You will see them in supermarkets for a short time,” said Retugal. “Then there are dehydrated potatoes, which we typically refer to as instant mashed potatoes. You just add any liquid you want, like milk, beer, or butter, and within two minutes, you have mashed potatoes. It’s a lifesaver for large operations and caterers.”

She mentioned that many popular restaurants, including KFC, use US potatoes for their mashed potato products. “Most of the mashed potatoes you see in food service are US products, especially in larger chains. Jollibee used to use them as well.”

She added: “US potatoes are the largest supplier of frozen potato products to the Philippines. We love our frozen potatoes across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. These are quality potatoes grown in practically all states in the US, but most of the products that become frozen potatoes come from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado.”

“The freezing process of potatoes is high-tech, involving quick freezing to preserve freshness and reduce moisture, which can shorten shelf life. The higher the moisture, the shorter the shelf life for vegetables in general.”

Cooking demo

A recent media event by Potatoes USA highlighted the versatility of US potatoes, with chef Kalel Chan of Raintree Restaurant Group demonstrating their use in everyday cooking. He showcased how easy it is to prepare delicious meals, whether you’re an experienced chef or a home cook looking to impress. Chan prepared two delicious dishes -- Mapo Tofu Potato Cheese Fries and US Potato Ramen.

“You can create healthy, delicious and fast meals at home using frozen potatoes. While frozen potatoes are typically used for fries, they can be prepared in many different ways. You can roast, grill, air fry, deep fry, or pan fry them,” Chan explained.

US frozen potatoes, in particular, are a game-changer for those juggling busy schedules. They come in various cuts and shapes -- think curly fries, crinkle cuts and classic wedges.

“This convenience doesn’t sacrifice quality; US potatoes are held to stringent USDA standards, ensuring that every bite is delicious and satisfying. Whether air-fried, baked, or simply seasoned with salt, these spuds are perfect for any meal,” Retugal said.