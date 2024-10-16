Espinosa’s lawyer blasts Senator Bato for violent threat after bombshell testimony

The lawyer of former convict and self-confessed drug user Kerwin Espinosa blasted Senator Ronald "Bato" de la Rosa for making violent threats against his client, who pointed him out as the instigator of the wrongful arrest of former senator Leila de Lima.

Espinosa had implicated De la Rosa as the during a bombshell testimony before the House quad committee last week, implicating De la Rosa, who had accused De Lima of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

A visibly furious De la Rosa refuted Espinosa's allegations, calling him a "liar" and threatening to punch him in the face. Dela Rosa earlier slammed the House probe, calling it a “fishing expedition” aimed at discrediting Duterte and his allies ahead of the 2025 and 2028 polls.

Espinosa's lawyer, Raymund Palad, condemned De la Rosa's remarks, saying that threats of physical harm against a witness were inappropriate for a sitting senator.

De la Rosa, the former police chief who spearheaded the anti-drug campaign under the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, also questioned the credibility of Espinosa to stand as a resource person in the ongoing probe at the House of Representatives.

Palad, however, called De la Rosa's statement "conflicting," pointing out that the Philippine National Police, under De la Rosa's leadership, had used Espinosa as a witness in the Senate probe into the proliferation of illegal drugs at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) during De Lima's stint as Justice secretary.

"These are the same witnesses they used to prove the illegal drug trade charges against Senator De Lima, and now that these people have recanted on the grounds that they were coerced, he's saying they're not credible," Palad remarked in an interview.

"So it's like Senator Bato's statements are conflicting. When it benefitted him, they were credible. Now that they've recanted, he's saying they're not credible," he lamented.