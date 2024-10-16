DoJ champions women PDL empowerment in Central Europe

The Department of Justice (DoJ) standing firm in its commitment to deliver "Justice for All,” spearheaded in Vienna, Austria, a constructive dialogue on empowering women persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and significant reforms in the criminal justice of the Philippines.

Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez, acting as alternate representative for the Philippine delegation, reaffirmed the country's commitment to safeguard and empower women, particularly those within the walls of correctional facilities.

Gutierrez spoke before members of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), prominent advocates for women empowerment in the Philippines, such as Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations (Vienna) Evangelina Lourdes A. Bernas, among others, and leaders of various international organizations.

Titled EmpowerHer: Spotlight on a Multi Stakeholder Dialogue on Women’s Empowerment in Criminal Justice and Terrorism Preventions, Usec Gutierrez showcased the significant reforms undertaken by the DOJ to foster the rights of women PDLs, highlighting its vital role in strengthening the Philippine Criminal Justice System.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla also took the chance to personally thank the UNODC and the Austrian government for giving the Philippines a platform to engage global leaders in advancing the rights of women.

"The role of women empowerment in the administration of justice is essential for building a more equitable and harmonious society. The DOJ vows to continue its relentless efforts to provide women equal access to legal resources, fair representation, and equal protection under the law to ensure their voices are heard in the interest of justice and fair play," Secretary Remulla underscored.

Notable correctional reforms in the Philippines highlighted during the event were the increasing recruitment of female jail personnel by prison institutions almost matching their male counterparts in recruitment, jail decongestion, the Katarungan Caravan, which aims to bring essential legal services to the people for free, and many more.

Gutierrez unveiled the significant reforms implemented by the DOJ to promote gender equality and address gender issues through the Gender and Development (GAD) Program.

To name a few GAD pioneered initiatives, the DOJ presented before the country's international partners its various GAD capacity building and training programs, implementation of policies affecting vulnerable groups across the country, and promotion of GAD awareness through campaign dissemination activities such as the "Justice in Action" information campaign/program.

"Let us envision a world where the voices of women in the criminal justice system resonate with strength and purpose. Picture a future where every woman, irrespective of her past, has the opportunity to reclaim her dignity, heal, and thrive," Usec Gutierrez scored.