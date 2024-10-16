DepEd creates int’l assessment task force

The Department of Education (DepEd) has established a task force to help students prepare for the upcoming international assessment, Education Secretary Sonny Angara announced Wednesday.

Angara said the department is reviewing its reading interventions and senior high school curriculum to ensure students are equipped for the workforce.

“The President’s directive is clear: Secure the basics,” he said during a speech at a meeting with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

Previously, the agency recently convened education stakeholders, particularly from the private sector, to seek their support for the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) participation in 2025 and has also provided review classes for participating students to improve the country’s performance.

At least 1.6 million 15-year-old public school students from Grades 7 to 10 have been identified to take the PISA.

Angara also announced that the DepEd has increased the allowance of public school teachers and is reviewing its teacher development plan.

“We’re making sure that our classrooms can accommodate the growing student population; that textbooks and equipment are not stuck in warehouses; and that laptops are shipped to schools for students to use,” Angara said.

The DepEd chief expressed his appreciation to the private sector for their continued support in improving the country’s education system.

“The private sector has always been our accountability partner,” Angara said. “DepEd faces unique challenges as the largest bureaucracy. But with your support, we can transform this massive system into a force for positive change.”