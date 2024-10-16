DA Central Luzon kicks off National Livestock and Poultry Month

City of San Fernando, Pampanga – The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon recently launched the National Livestock and Poultry Month at the Regional Field Office III covered court, Diosdado Macapagal Government Center, Barangay Maimpis.

With the theme “Masaganang Paghahayupan Tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas,” the celebration was led by Regional Executive Director Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr. and aimed to recognize the contributions of partner stakeholders in the livestock and poultry industry. The event also coincides with the annual observance of Farmed Animals Day every 2 October.

As part of the month-long celebration, the Livestock Program featured booths for farmers and Farmers’ Cooperatives and Associations (FCA) at the venue, showcasing various poultry products such as carabao milk, pastillas, eggs, banana chips, and vegetables from different farmers' associations.