Comelec urged: Probe Las Piñas mayoralty bet over ‘vote buying’

A lawyer has called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to investigate the alleged vote-buying incident involving a political leader of a mayoralty candidate in Las Piñas City.

Atty. Zardi Abellera — a former city legal department head — urged Comelec chief George Erwin Garcia to form a parallel investigation team to probe the political leaders of mayoralty aspirant Carlo Aguilar, who is allegedly involved in vote buying.

This comes after a one-minute and 26-second video clip recorded by a concerned citizen and contributed to DAILY TRIBUNE shows a woman wearing a shirt with the name "Carlo Aguilar" on the back taking names down on a piece of paper.

In the clip, a reported political leader of Aguilar allegedly hands something to the woman and signs the attendance sheet before leaving. Other supporters wait in front of the woman. DAILY TRIBUNE could not immediately identify the material being handed over.

Only food stubs for hungry supporters

Aguilar's supporters chimed in on social media after the video was posted, claiming that the woman was distributing food stubs to hundreds of his supporters and nothing else. One Facebook user, "Loris Nicole," shared with the paper a photo of the alleged vouchers.