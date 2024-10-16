Central Asians dominate AMMA Manila Open

Fighters from Central Asia made their presence felt as they advanced to the final round of their respective weight classes in the inaugural 2024 Asian Mixed Martial Arts Manila Open today at the grand ballroom of the Marriott Hotel.

Mixed martial arts stars from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan dominated their opponents in the semifinals of this prestigious event organized by the Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon ng Pilipinas and supported by 9 Dynasty.

Loiq Ikromov of Tajikistan pummeled Filipino bet Rene Catalan Jr. via a second-round stoppage in the men’s modern MMA -56-kilogram event, while compatriot Otabek Rajavob also scored a first-round stoppage against Kazakhstan’s Sairan Sagyndykov in the men’s -65-kg modern MMA event.

Lutfullo Sohibnazarov also shone as he defeated Kazabai Tilenov of Kyrgyzstan via points to advance to the traditional MMA men’s -71-kg final against China’s Chuai Zhang, who clobbered Filipino Joeven Derder via points.

NMMAPP President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and secretary general Alvin Aguilar expressed their gratitude to all the Asian fighters who joined the competition, which was sanctioned by the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association.

Kazakhstan’s Yernan Mussabek and Beibars Oraz earned final berths in the modern and traditional MMA events, respectively.

Mussabek trounced Darkhan Adiyakhuu of Mongolia via points in the men’s -56-kg event, while Oraz bested Thailand’s Kenneth Thongsong via points in the men’s -85-kg class.

Mussabek will meet Ikromov in the championship round, while Rajavob will clash with Hong Kong’s Pui Wing Chung, who beat Syue-Hao Li of Chinese Taipei in the men’s modern MMA -65-kg event.

Belek Abdhizhaparov of Kyrgyzstan mauled Iranian Amirmohammad Hadihamid via points to reach the semifinal of the men’s traditional MMA -85-kg class and will face Oraz in the final round.

Another finalist is Iran’s Mehran Yavaripoor, who beat Hong Kong’s Jeremy Lee via points in the semifinal of the modern men’s MMA -77-kg category.

The champions will bag $8,000 each, while silver medalists will get $4,000 each.

Filipino fighters Catalan, Derder, and Annie Parungao will take home $2,000 each for earning bronze medals.