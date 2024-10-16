Bless the kids and their youthful innocence

As an observer of people, what gives me the biggest cringe is seeing kids dressed or dolled up like the latest fashion staples intended for the adult market. I pity the little girl with pink blush on her cheeks, her hair adorned with colorful pins and ribbons and wearing an ensemble composed of a tube or bustier top, a denim micro mini, knee-high socks and rubber shoes with heels — an exact replica of her plus-sized mom.

Another pitiful sight is the little girl in a neckline that almost chokes her, a fleece top suited for a mall, but impractical for daily wear, especially in our tropical climate, paired with a skirt layered with ruffles!

For boys, it’s the same: twinning with their dads in oversized jerseys, shorts, basketball shoes, the requisite baseball cap and the centerpiece — a shining, shimmering Saudi gold necklace.

Frankly speaking, it’s almost criminal to dress up young ones in a way that steals their fleeting childhood. It’s always refreshing to see a girl looking sugar and spice, and a boy dressed in crisp, clean clothes that reflect their youthful exuberance and playfulness.

Let us not rush them into becoming adults. Allow them to enjoy the innocence and purity of childhood. That is why it is great news that HEYLADS has landed in the Latin American archipelago of Southeast Asia, the Philippines!