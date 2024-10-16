Bless the kids and their youthful innocence

As an observer of people, what gives me the biggest cringe is seeing kids dressed or dolled up like the latest fashion staples intended for the adult market. I pity the little girl with pink blush on her cheeks, her hair adorned with colorful pins and ribbons and wearing an ensemble composed of a tube or bustier top, a denim micro mini, knee-high socks and rubber shoes with heels — an exact replica of her plus-sized mom.
Another pitiful sight is the little girl in a neckline that almost chokes her, a fleece top suited for a mall, but impractical for daily wear, especially in our tropical climate, paired with a skirt layered with ruffles!
For boys, it’s the same: twinning with their dads in oversized jerseys, shorts, basketball shoes, the requisite baseball cap and the centerpiece — a shining, shimmering Saudi gold necklace.
Frankly speaking, it’s almost criminal to dress up young ones in a way that steals their fleeting childhood. It’s always refreshing to see a girl looking sugar and spice, and a boy dressed in crisp, clean clothes that reflect their youthful exuberance and playfulness.
Let us not rush them into becoming adults. Allow them to enjoy the innocence and purity of childhood. That is why it is great news that HEYLADS has landed in the Latin American archipelago of Southeast Asia, the Philippines!
Clothes for kids
Known for its stylish, comfortable and affordable kids’ wear, HEYLADS, a leading children’s clothing brand from China, recently opened its first stores in the Philippines at The Podium and SM Southmall. What is most interesting about the brand is that it offers high-quality fashion for children, from newborns to teenagers.
Founded in 2013 in Huzhou, China, the brand draws on the industrial resources of Zhili, famously known as the “Children’s Wear Town of China.”
HEYLADS is considered a top-tier national brand with product lines that range from daily casual wear to special occasion outfits and sportswear, all designed with vibrant colors, playful patterns and skin-safe, eco-friendly fabrics that prioritize comfort and health.
In its country of origin, it has over a thousand stores, and its growing international presence is widely appreciated. In fact, HEYLADS has become a trusted choice for parents seeking quality and value.
During the SM Southmall launch, Ke Wenhua, HEYLADS general manager, said: “We are excited to bring HEYLADS to the Philippines as it provides families with stylish, comfortable and affordable clothing options for their children.”
He added: “Our unique concept of health, comfort and fashion is dedicated to meeting the needs of both children and parents, and we look forward to serving Filipino families.”
HEYLADS’ commitment to excellence extends across the entire production process, from fabric selection to garment manufacturing, ensuring high standards while keeping prices affordable. All the clothes on display in the shop are true testaments to these promises.
The feel of the clothes screams premium cotton. The designs and styles are age-appropriate, and the kids’ clothes on display can stand alone as a solo purchase. Additionally, mixing and matching pieces adds an element of fun and creativity for the child wearing the brand.
Another laudable aspect of HEYLADS, as noted by Wenhua, is its social responsibility. “As a socially responsible company, an integral part of our corporate social responsibility programs is our active participation in children’s education and environmental initiatives, integrating sustainable practices into our operations.”
Recognized as one of the “Top 10 Children’s Clothing Brands in China” for several years, HEYLADS continues to lead in innovation and quality for kids’ fashion.
So, to all moms and dads, uncles and aunts, godmothers and godfathers, it’s high time to visit HEYLADS and its newly opened stores at The Podium and SM Southmall. Give the gift of HEYLADS to your kids — clothes aesthetically designed for them, perfectly suited to celebrate their youthful exuberance and innocence.