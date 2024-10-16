BI Commissioner Viado reshuffles airport heads



As part of a larger initiative to improve efficiency and streamline airport operations, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado announced on Wednesday the reshuffling of key officials at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

To improve service delivery and tighten immigration procedures, the Chief of the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) and the heads of the BI terminals at NAIA were reorganized.

Atty. Viado stated that this reorganization is the outcome of an extensive analysis of airport operations. They are dedicated to optimizing operations at the nation's primary entry point. Enhancing airport efficiency is a primary objective of his administration, and they will persist in implementing the required adjustments to guarantee seamless immigration procedures.

The BI chief assures additional organizational changes in the upcoming weeks, and this reorganization is just the beginning of many reforms.

The public was reassured by the Bureau that the needs of travelers are being given first priority while border security is being maintained.

Atty. Viado added that these adjustments are part of the Bureau's mission to provide faster, more efficient service to all passengers while still maintaining strict enforcement of immigration laws. They are strengthening their systems to meet the increasing demands of modern travel.

He stressed that the reorganization is in line with the BI's long-term objective of maintaining transparent and effective airport operations, which will be essential as the bureau continues to handle new border security issues.