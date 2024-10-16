Ayala eyes 2025 terminal launch

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is set to complete the two-hectare Arca South Transport Terminal by the last quarter of 2025.

ALI announced on Wednesday that the terminal will enhance access to Arca South, a 74-hectare mixed-use estate in Taguig City.

The terminal will serve as a hub for public transportation, including buses, jeepneys, AUVs and tricycles, improving commute options for residents and workers. It will be operated by Interlux Corporation, Ayala Land’s partner.

The terminal will also include retail spaces such as food and beverage kiosks.

Comfort guaranteed

Facilities like restrooms with provisions for persons with disabilities and a lactation room will be available for users.

The AANI Weekend Market will be relocated to the terminal site, offering organic produce, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals.

The transport terminal will boost accessibility in the area as the Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange is still under development.

Ayala Land sees Arca South as a connected estate that combines residential, commercial and recreational spaces, with developments like Landers Superstore, Healthway Cancer Care Hospital and Ayala Malls Arca South continuing through 2025.