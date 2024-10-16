Photos

APMCDRR 2024: Open Science and AI in Disaster Risk Reduction

Weather Specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) Mr. Michael Simora, Assistant Director, Community Engagement, Earth Observatory of Singapore Dr. Lauriane Chardot and Director and COO, Spectee Inc. Mr. Satoshi Negoro discussed Intersection of Open Science and Al in the context of Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience on the 3rd day of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024, held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on October 16, 2024.