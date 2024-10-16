APMCDRR 2024: Leadership in Gender-Responsive Disaster Risk Governance

National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Senator Loren Legarda deliver their speeches during Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) Agenda Item "Leaving No One Behind: Gender Responsive and Inclusive Disaster Risk Governance" followed by a panel discussion with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe (Disaster Response and Management DSWD), Mr. Casper Joseph Fa'Asala (CEO People with Disability Solomon Island), Mr. Pio Smith (Regional Director United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA)), Ms. Nayyab Ali (National Technical Program Specialist, Peace and Justice Network, Pakistan) and Kristin Tilley (Ambassador for Climate Change, Australia) held inside the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on the 3rd day of the APMCDRR conference 16 October 2024.

National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Senator Loren Legarda deliver their speeches during Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) Agenda Item "Leaving No One Behind: Gender Responsive and Inclusive Disaster Risk Governance" followed by a panel discussion with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe (Disaster Response and Management DSWD), Mr. Casper Joseph Fa'Asala (CEO People with Disability Solomon Island), Mr. Pio Smith (Regional Director United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA)), Ms. Nayyab Ali (National Technical Program Specialist, Peace and Justice Network, Pakistan) and Kristin Tilley (Ambassador for Climate Change, Australia) held inside the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on the 3rd day of the APMCDRR conference 16 October 2024. John Louie Abrina