Airport heads reshuffled

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reshuffled key officials at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as part of an effort to improve efficiency and streamline airport operations.

BI commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado announced the reorganization on Wednesday, which includes the chief of the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) and the heads of the BI terminals at NAIA.

Viado said the reorganization is the result of a comprehensive analysis of airport operations and is aimed at optimizing efficiency and ensuring seamless immigration procedures. He also assured that this is just the beginning of several reforms and that additional organizational changes will be implemented in the coming weeks.

He also stressed to the public that border security will be maintained while prioritizing the needs of travelers, adding that these adjustments are part of the BI’s mission to provide faster, more efficient service to all passengers while still strictly enforcing immigration laws.

Meanwhile, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the airport’s new operator, has faced criticism for implementing sharp increases in parking and other fees at NAIA.

The NNIC’s implementation of a new meet-and-assist service fee structure has particularly drawn the ire of users and passengers. The price per passenger has increased dramatically from P800 to P8,000.

NNIC has also added three new service alternatives with rates starting at P50,000 for a maximum of nine passengers, P100,000 for 10 to 20 passengers, and P140,000 for 21 to 30 passengers.

Prior to NNIC’s management, the Manila International Airport Authority charged for VIP accommodation with a maximum of 10 passengers at P4,032 and an additional P201.60 per passenger.

Critics claim that the fee increases are unreasonable and exorbitant, making travel unaffordable for many Filipinos. While NNIC defended the charges as necessary for facility improvements, passengers and industry stakeholders are demanding more transparency and accountability regarding the use of funds and the impact on the passenger experience.