‘Abusive’ Japanese behind bars

A Japanese national was arrested by police in Parañaque City after his live-in partner filed a complaint of physical and emotional abuse.

The suspect, identified as alias Tamakura, was apprehended by authorities shortly after his partner appeared at the Parañaque City Police Station Women’s Desk last 15 October 2024, claiming he had threatened to kill her with a firearm.

Responding to the serious allegations, personnel from the Parañaque Intelligence Section, in coordination with the Sun Valley Police Substation, SWAT team and Barangay Sun Valley social worker, proceeded to the suspect’s residence where he was identified by the victim.

Several firearms were confiscated from the suspect’s possession, including an Astra Unceta caliber 6.35 (.25) with serial number 3651B loaded with seven live ammunition, an Ingram M11 caliber 9mm with serial number 246157, two extended magazines loaded with 13 live ammunition, and a 9mm caliber pistol without a serial number with one inserted magazine.

The suspect was unable to provide documentation for the firearms.

Complaints for Grave Threat, violation of RA 9262 (Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004), and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared against the arrested suspect to be filed before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.

Meantime, district director Police Brigadier General Bernard Yang praised the swift action of Parañaque police, stating that the successful arrest reflects their commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and maintaining peace in the community.