10-inch Korean pizza chain in Manila

The past few years have proven that Korean food culture is thriving in the Philippines.
“I’ve seen a lot of Filipinos eating Korean food that I never thought we would, like tteokbokki and spicy jampong. I think the whole Korean food culture is alive and well here,” said Scott Tan, managing director of Scottland Food Group Corporation.
In 2010, Tan brought BonChon to the Philippines, which is now one of the country’s biggest fast-casual restaurant chains. To his amazement, the bestsellers to this day are Korean flavors.
Offering a revolutionary pizza experience, Tan is introducing South Korea’s original 10-inch pizza chain to Filipinos. Located on the second floor of SM North EDSA’s main mall, Eat Pizza serves traditional and inventive Korean flavors, offered in a unique serving size that allows each person to savor the flavors they want the most.
Eat Pizza opened its first store in South Korea in 2021 and has experienced rapid growth, expanding to 120 stores with branches in Thailand and Singapore.
In the Philippines, there will be 10 pizza flavors ranging from classic Aloha, Pepperoni and Real Cheese to Korean-inspired varieties: Beef Bulgogi, Hot & Spicy Bulgogi, Samgyeopsal, Korean Sausage, Sweet Milk, Sweet Corn and Sweet Potato.
Each flavor is crafted into a 10-inch-long rectangular pizza for the ideal group-bonding indulgence — every person who orders gets to select their preferred flavors. It comes in convenient and mess-free packaging — just effortlessly slide your pizza out of the box for a quick and delicious meal.
“It’s a very unique way of eating pizza. What made me want to bring it here is that it has a similar footprint to [BonChon]. Back in 2010, the only fried chicken you could get was American-style fried chicken. I wanted to revolutionize the way of eating fried chicken, and the same goes for pizza. Pizza has always been round, but Eat Pizza is square and very individualistic. We made sure it is also suitable for groups, as pizza has always been a group-type food here in the Philippines,” Tan told the DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview.
The pizzas can be paired with baked sides, such as Tteokbokki with Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Corn Cheese, Sweet Potato Corn Cheese, Spaghetti and Carbonara.
Tan hinted at more upcoming offerings with a touch of Filipino flavors.
“The owners of Eat Pizza in Korea know how to tailor it to each country. They let the franchisees develop their own toppings. After a couple of weeks to a month, we’re going to launch new toppings that are made in the Philippines. Of course, it will still retain the ‘Eat Pizza’ culture,” he said.