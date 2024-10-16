10-inch Korean pizza chain in Manila

The past few years have proven that Korean food culture is thriving in the Philippines.

“I’ve seen a lot of Filipinos eating Korean food that I never thought we would, like tteokbokki and spicy jampong. I think the whole Korean food culture is alive and well here,” said Scott Tan, managing director of Scottland Food Group Corporation.

In 2010, Tan brought BonChon to the Philippines, which is now one of the country’s biggest fast-casual restaurant chains. To his amazement, the bestsellers to this day are Korean flavors.

Offering a revolutionary pizza experience, Tan is introducing South Korea’s original 10-inch pizza chain to Filipinos. Located on the second floor of SM North EDSA’s main mall, Eat Pizza serves traditional and inventive Korean flavors, offered in a unique serving size that allows each person to savor the flavors they want the most.

Eat Pizza opened its first store in South Korea in 2021 and has experienced rapid growth, expanding to 120 stores with branches in Thailand and Singapore.

In the Philippines, there will be 10 pizza flavors ranging from classic Aloha, Pepperoni and Real Cheese to Korean-inspired varieties: Beef Bulgogi, Hot & Spicy Bulgogi, Samgyeopsal, Korean Sausage, Sweet Milk, Sweet Corn and Sweet Potato.