Zambo forces decider; MPBL, Daily Fantasy unite

Zamboanga Master Sardines turned to the hot hands of Pedrito Galanza Jr. to rout Parañaque, 94-66, on Monday, forcing a deciding Game 3 in their South Division quarterfinal series in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) at the Mayor Vitaliano D. Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Galanza sank three straight triples in a 13-1 blitz that pushed Zamboanga away, 81-61, with 6:04 to go.

There was no stopping Zamboanga from there as Renzo Subido and Chito Jaime also struck and Jayvee Marcelino knocked in another triple to seal the outcome, 91-68, going into the last two minutes.

Zamboanga avenged its 79-83 loss to Parañaque in Game 1 of their series and will have the homecourt advantage again in Game 3 on Monday next week.

Galanza tallied 20 points, with five triples, in a 12-minute, 19-second stint and was chosen the Daily Fantasy best player over Jaycee Marcelino, who posted 18 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Subido, who contributed 16 points and four assists.

Spitfire Rey Joey Barcuma also delivered for Zamboanga Coach Louie Alas with eight points, six assists and five rebounds.

Parañaque, which trailed by only a point (41-42) at halftime, got 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists from JP Sarao and 11 each from JR Olegario and Keith Pido.

Earlier, the Quezon Huskers waxed hot in the second half to batter the Negros Muscovados, 94-66, and advance to the South Division semifinals.

Living up to their top seeding in the division, the Huskers led by as far as 90-55 late in the fourth quarter to duplicate their easy 73-60 victory in Game One and cut short the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

The Huskers will next meet the series winner between Parañaque and Zamboanga.

The MPBL continues on Wednesday with the North Division quarterfinal playoffs pitting Pampanga against Abra at 6 p.m. and Pasay against Nueva Ecija at 8 p.m. at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Meanwhile, Daily Fantasy’s partnership with the league was formalized on Tuesday after a press conference in Makati.

Working on the slogan “Hawak mo ang laro,” Daily Fantasy launched its fantasy league with its high-ranking officers in attendance alongside their counterparts in the MPBL.