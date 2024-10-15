Where else but at Power Mac Center!

Thinking of upgrading to the new iPhone 16 series? Pre-order at Power Mac Center (PMC) for exclusive deals and be among the first to get your device. Select stores will open at midnight on launch day.

PMC offers various pre-order options: Visit over 120 PMC or The Loop branches, shop online at powermaccenter.com, or use the SM Malls Online app. Pre-orders end on 16 October at 11:59 p.m. online and on 17 October in-store when the malls close.

“This year’s launch is extra special as we bring the excitement of midnight releases to customers in the provinces,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director for Marketing and Product Management. “They can secure their preferred iPhone 16 and receive it immediately.”

Web store customers can enjoy up to P10,000 off any iPhone 16 when paying through non-installment methods. In-store shoppers can also opt for credit card installments of three months for similar discounts.

All pre-orders come with a free 30W Wall Charger and a 30 percent discount on select accessories. Offers are valid from 10 to 17 October for pre-orders and 18-20 October for walk-in purchases.

Device trade-ins are available from 10 to 31 October, with up to P54,700 offered for previous iPhone 15 devices and extra trade-in value for older models.

PMC’s Mobile Care service, on the other hand, offers an additional year of unlimited diagnosis with any new iPhone 16 purchase. Basecamp provides complimentary training for customers.

The iPhone 16 will launch at midnight on 18 October at four key PMC locations: Greenbelt 3, SM Mall of Asia, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and SM Lanang Premier in Davao. There are live music, games, and exciting giveaways starting at 9 p.m. on 17 October.

As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, PMC is holding a raffle for all iPhone 16 pre-orders, offering a chance to win a BYD ATTO 3 Electric Vehicle. Membership in the 1 Infinite loyalty program is required for entry.