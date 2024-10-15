Victoria’s Secret: Pia Wurtzbach in, Heart Evangelista out

Evangelista has been criticized by bashers for not being invited to the fabulous event.

Not one to accept defeat, she posted a series of conversations showing that she had been invited to the Victoria’s Secret fashion gig.

However, she can’t attend the by-invitation-only event due to a scheduling conflict with the event’s date.

Kathryn Bernardo’s viral TikTok video gets over 400,000 views.

Kathryn Bernardo dropped a short video on TikTok on Monday, 14 October, and it went viral.

The video, which features Bernardo lip-syncing to Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Bed Chem,” has already amassed over 400,000 views.

However, fans were far more intrigued by whose arm Bernardo was grabbing in the video.

Most netizens thought it was her Hello, Love, Again leading man, Alden Richards, but they were mistaken.

In a photo that surfaced on the internet, Bernardo was seen holding the arm of a male production staff member named Arlie, who was present when the TikTok video was being shot.

Vice Ganda pokes fun at Julie Anne San Jose’s church performance gaffe

Still reeling from the controversial gaffe during Julie Anne San Jose’s concert performance inside a church, Vice Ganda had everyone in stitches with her joke during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment of It’s Showtime.

Feigning innocence, Vice Ganda asked a contestant, “Anong kinakanta sa simbahan (What is being sung in the church)?”

Then she jokingly mentioned “Dancing Queen,” which was sung by San Jose inside the church.

That elicited guffaws from the audience, as they knew San Jose was bashed for singing that ABBA song.

Vice Ganda praised the contestant for singing “You Are My Destiny” by Paul Anka.