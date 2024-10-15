Vape shops bear income losses

Several popular vape brands have been suspended from sale in the Philippines as government agencies continue to crack down on the growing vaping industry.

The Department of Trade and Industry recently issued an order suspending the sale, trade and Philippine Standard license of numerous vape brands, including Snowplus, Instabar, Denkat, GeekBar, Vapengin, Wave (Sir Jack), Boss, Nevoks Bar and Uzoq.

The move has dealt a blow to small vape retailers, who say they are losing significant income due to the sudden removal of these products.