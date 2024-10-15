THE NEW MASTER OF MENSWEAR

Rajoman is a testament to local menswear today and a revolutionary, progressive look into the future. It serves as a timely reflection on how the label has evolved through the years, finally stepping into the spotlight and currently sharing equal prominence with womenswear.

From the time he was a teenager designing uniforms for his school’s faculty to becoming an iconic womenswear and lifestyle designer, Rajo Laurel has truly become a master with Rajoman.

NEW, NOW, NEXT has selected and presented a view of the best of the best.