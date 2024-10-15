THE NEW MASTER OF MENSWEAR

It was a celebratory toast to Philippine contemporary men’s fashion. Only a seasoned designer armed with decades of experience can successfully mount and achieve such a feat. A household name in the industry, whose imprint has been marked in the pages of history and has transcended into a lifestyle, is Rajo Laurel.
This beautiful collection is multidirectional and inspirational. It is not singular but rather a collective of independent design stories inspired by the designer’s memories. I love the new wave, punk, minimalist, streetwear, Japanese and French influences from different eras, reinterpreted this time with Rajoman.
Clearly visible are some statement pieces featuring outstanding fabrication, alongside elevated staples that are classics with a twist (either oversized, detailed or styled). The noteworthy clothes are modern, relevant and contemporary; there’s both an evident and underlying universal concept of inclusivity and genderless fashion. I appreciate the brilliant showcase of a wide range of sizes and shapes -- honoring different body types that anyone can wear.
Rajoman is a testament to local menswear today and a revolutionary, progressive look into the future. It serves as a timely reflection on how the label has evolved through the years, finally stepping into the spotlight and currently sharing equal prominence with womenswear.
From the time he was a teenager designing uniforms for his school’s faculty to becoming an iconic womenswear and lifestyle designer, Rajo Laurel has truly become a master with Rajoman.
NEW, NOW, NEXT has selected and presented a view of the best of the best.