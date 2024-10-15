Surigao del Sur farming households get internet access from DAR, DICT

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced Tuesday that a total of 900 farming households in two agrarian reform communities (ARCs) in Surigao del Sur benefitted from the community networks activated by the agency and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), in partnership with the USAID BEACON and unconnected.org to expand internet access in Caraga region.

OIC-Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Jerry R. Viillason said the two newly activated community networks used Starlink’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology with an internet bandwidth of up to 200 Mbps download speed, connecting 100-150 users per access point.

The first community network was activated in Brgy. San Isidro, Marihatag, a third-class municipality located more than 40 km from the provincial capital of Tandag City.

The internet network will be managed by the San Isidro Abaca Farmers Organization (SIAFO), a DAR-assisted agrarian reform beneficiary organization (ARBO) composed of abaca farmers and women weavers producing abaca bags, baskets, and other local handicrafts.

Previously, the organization produced woven products only upon order due to a lack of market. With reliable internet connectivity now available, DAR intends to train SIAFO members to enhance its product range and assist in promoting and selling its products online to expand its customer base.

The community network will also provide free internet connectivity to 398 public school students and 14 faculty members. The DICT will upgrade the school’s existing computer laboratory into a Digital Transformation Center Level 1, donate computer units, and offer ICT training to the local community.

The second community network was activated in Sitio Mabuhay, Brgy. Kahayagan in Tagbina, Surigao del Sur. The area is an upland community with over 520 households, the majority of which are coconut and coffee farmers. The community network will be managed by Mabuhay Kahayagan Coffee Growers Cooperative (MKCGC), comprising 180 members,15 of whom are members of the indigenous community.

MKCGC intends to use the newly installed community network to market their products online, scale their livelihood, and improve revenues for the cooperative members.

Villason said an additional access point was installed at Mabuhay Elementary School to enable 57 students and 11 teachers to access free internet to aid them in communication, research, and online learning for the students.

“The DICT will nominate the site to be one of the priority sites for the DICT’s Smart Village and Smart Islands (SVSI) Project, which will be equipped with computer units and serve as a training hub for higher-level ICT capacity-building not just for the cooperative but the local community as well,” he said.

He added that the DAR has committed to partner with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to help the organization develop its website and venture into e-commerce.