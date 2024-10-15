Senior dies in Ilocos road mishap

DUMALNEG, Ilocos Norte — A fatal vehicular accident involving a member of the Philippine National Police claimed the life of a 69-year-old woman on Monday evening, in Barangay San Isidro, Dumalneg.

P/Cpl. Michael Suniga, 34, a police officer assigned to Dumalneg Municipal Police Station, reported the incident to his station at approximately 6:35 p.m. after he accidentally hit the pedestrian, identified as Julieta Aguda, also a resident of Barangay San Isidro.

Suniga, who holds a Professional Driver’s License, requested assistance from his colleagues to rush Aguda to Bangui District Hospital, where she was later declared dead by the attending physician.

According to the police investigation, the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. while Suniga was traveling on his gray-and-black Honda ADV 150 motorcycle, bearing plate number 265 ASG.

The victim was reportedly standing at the side of the road when Suniga sounded his horn to warn her. However, Aguda allegedly reacted by suddenly crossing the road, leading to the fatal collision.