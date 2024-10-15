Occupation has started?

Local business owners in Catanduanes plan to relocate as they feel the province is virtually being taken over by Chinese traders.

“I have a small grains store and what is irking me is that competition has seeped into even the micro businesses. And I can confirm that these business owners competing with us are indeed pure Chinese without any Filipino antecedents,” one business owner told Scuttlebutt.

The source added that Chinese interests are involved in various industries.

The Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) controversy involving suspended Mayor Alice Guo is just the tip of the iceberg; the Senate hearing has opened a can of worms that must be addressed, he said.

The talk in the province is that foreign groups poured in billions of pesos overnight to control the economy, infrastructure, and local media of Catanduanes, which residents fear has been effectively turned into a Chinese province.

“They have bribed everyone — local officials, law enforcers, local media. How do we stop this invasion? Note the following developments: the Chinese now own a lot of the beachfront; the governor and vice governor are brothers and are pure Chinese married to pure Chinese.”

“Most ships, gas stations, malls, markets, bus firms, cemeteries, resorts, hotels, restaurants, radio stations, tabloids and local papers have quickly become Chinese-owned, with many using Filipino fronts,” the whistleblower said.