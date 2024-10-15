Saudi OFW scammed of P40K

A domestic worker in Saudi Arabia lost over P40,000 to an alleged scam while desperately trying to return to her family in the Philippines.

Lyn Bacani, who works as a domestic helper abroad, is reaching out to government agencies for assistance after being deceived by two individuals who posed as attorneys of the POLO-OWWA.

In a call to DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW, Bacani said the money was just borrowed by her relatives in the Philippines to cover her return expenses.

She narrated that her ordeal started just a week after her arrival in Saudi Arabia last March, with her employers blaming her for imagined transgressions. She said her desire to leave her employer and go home to the Philippines got her to deal with the scammers.