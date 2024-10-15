Sandigan convicts NGO head for fraud

The Sandiganbayan has convicted a former president of a non-governmental organization (NGO) associated with Janet Lim-Napoles of defrauding the government P3.5 million in pork barrel funds.

In a 35-page decision handed down on 9 October, the anti-graft court’s Seventh Division found Evelyn de Leon, president of the Philippine Social Development Foundation Inc. (PSDFI), guilty of two counts each of graft and malversation of public funds.

De Leon faces up to 38 years in prison, in addition to being fined P3.5 million, equivalent to the sum embezzled, plus 6 percent annual interest.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the release of Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), specifically P1.5 million and P2 million in November 2007 and February 2008, respectively.

Court records showed that the Technology Resource Center (TRC), the implementing agency for Rodriguez’s PDAF, transferred P1.35 million and P1.8 million to PSDFI after deducting 10 percent for service management and learning materials.

However, the prosecution argued that “not a smidgen” of Rodriguez’s P3.5 million PDAF was used for any legitimate government project.

According to the Sandiganbayan, De Leon acted in cahoots with TRC director general Antonio Ortiz, who approved the fund disbursement to PSDFI, preparing and signing all liquidation reports for the project implementation.