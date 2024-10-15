Russian man survives two months adrift on dinghy

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — A Russian man was found alive after drifting for two months on an inflatable boat while another man and a teenage boy died, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The two men and a 15-year-old set off to the Island of Sakhalin from the far eastern Khabarovsk region on 9 August, transport prosecutors said.

“After a time, communication with them was lost, their boat’s location remained unknown,” they said.

“On October 14 around 10 p.m., the boat was discovered as it passed a fishing boat... Two people died, one remained alive, he is receiving medical help,” prosecutors said.

The dinghy was found in the Sea of Okhotsk, around 1,000 kilometers from its starting point.

Prosecutors published a video showing the bearded survivor in a life jacket shouting at the fishermen: “I don’t have much strength” but managing to catch a rope.